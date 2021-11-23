Save £100 on the stellar Sennheiser noise-cancelling wireless earbuds in this Amazon Black Friday deal

The Black Friday deals are coming thick and fast, and wireless earbuds feature heavily in the products that have been given some healthy discounts.

Take the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds on sale for £179 at Amazon. These earbuds offered some excellent sound with active noise cancelling (ANC) tech at their original price of £279; now with £100 off, they are a bargain you shouldn’t dismiss.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 at Amazon

With excellent active noise cancelling, superb sound quality, and a rather neat design, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are well worth your time. And with £100 off their original price, they are a bit of a bargain.

Now that people are going back into the office and find themselves on noisy commuter trains, buses, or the London Underground, it's an ideal time to look at investing in a pair of true wireless earbuds with ANC tech.

In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review, we praised the earbuds for their detailed sound quality, comfortable fit and customizable EQ.

While a short battery life and mediocre call quality are downsides, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds offer impressive ANC to keep unwanted external noise away from your ears. Even on London's noisy Central Line, these earbuds’ noise cancellation can dull the racket of the tracks and the tube into a much more palatable sound, as well as block out people having loud conversations.

However, a transparency mode will let in sound when you want the earbuds to, say when you’re walking in a busy street. So you don’t have to worry about being hit by a car providing, you look both ways before crossing the street.