Samsung’s stunning The Frame TV is now under $900 for Prime Day — lowest price ever

There are a whole bunch of Prime Day TV deals out there right now, in case your living room needs a bit of an upgrade. But if you want a TV that’s more than just a TV, then you might be interested in the Samsung Frame — a TV that’s also built to be an art piece. Especially when the 55-inch model is now at its lowest ever price.

Right now the 55-inch 4K QLED Samsung Frame is just $987 at Amazon. That’s $510 off the normal price, and a great way to add some extra decoration to your living room. All thanks to the Frame’s uncanny ability to display art whenever it’s not being used.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame: was $1,497 now $987 @ Amazon

What if your TV could hide the fact it was a TV? Samsung The Frame does just that, disguising itself as a piece of art whenever it's not in use. That's on top of a 4K QLED display, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos support and all the smart features afforded by Samsung's Tizen OS. Check other retailers: $989 @ Best Buy | $1,297 @ Walmart

The idea behind the Samsung Frame is that it can function as both a TV and a display piece. Because a fantastic TV with 4K resolution and HDR is great when you’re actually watching TV, but worthless when you’re not. The Frame’s Art Mode ensures you don’t have a large black box hanging on your wall by keeping that screen in use — only this time it’s showing off art instead of one of the best Netflix shows.

The screen itself offers 4K resolution, support for HDR 10+ and HLG, and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has an anti-reflection matte finish, which reduces glare and enhances the overall picture quality — both as a TV and an art piece. To make the experience complete, the Samsung Frame has a frame design, and a slim fit wall mount, so that it should look like any other piece hanging from your wall.

On top of that the Frame comes with all the usual premium TV features you’d expect. Four HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos, adaptive sound, and Tizen OS — Samsung’s smart TV software for all your streaming needs.

As we noted in our Samsung Fram review review, this TV doesn’t offer the best widest viewing angles, and there's no Dolby Vision support. But if you’re the kind of person that wants a TV. but would rather hide what it is most of the time, now is your best chance to pick it up with over a third off the asking price.

Be sure to check out our Prime Day TV live blog, too, for all the latest deals.