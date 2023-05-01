Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 bundles get huge discounts — up to AU$1,648 off

Last week, we pointed you towards the Galaxy Z Fold 4's biggest Aussie price cut yet, and while that foldable is still available at the same massively discounted price, Amazon Australia is offering new bundles which extend the savings onto other Samsung products — and you don't even have to wait until Prime Day!

If you've been looking for an excuse to go all-in on Samsung's ecosystem, this might be what you've been waiting for. Right now at Amazon, bundling the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) in Phantom Black (opens in new tab) with matching Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will cost you just AU$3,847 AU$2,199 (opens in new tab) — that's an enormous saving of AU$1,648 from the total RRP!

Of course, the same discount can be found for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Beige (opens in new tab) (with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in White and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in Graphite) or the Green (opens in new tab) variant (with Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in Grey and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) + Galaxy Watch 5 Pro + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | AU$3,847 AU$2,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,648) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 bundles are a massive 42% off at Amazon AU, with the 512GB model foldable available with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for only AU$3,847 AU$2,199. That's a total saving of AU$1,648 from the RRP, which is awesome for those who want the complete Samsung ecosystem experience.

If the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more your style, Amazon has some bundles for that, too (albeit at a much smaller discount). Right now, you can pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) bundled with a Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for AU $2,497 $2,199 — that's a tidy saving of AU$378 from the total RRP.

Like the previous deal, colour combos vary, with discounts on matching Graphite (opens in new tab), Pink Gold (opens in new tab) and Bora Purple (opens in new tab) bundles, as well as a fourth option that includes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Blue (opens in new tab), with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in White and Galaxy Watch 5 in Graphite.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (256GB) + Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | AU$2,497 AU$2,199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$378) Amazon AU's Galaxy Z Flip 4 bundles aren't discounted by quite as much as its Galaxy Z Fold 4 bundles, but you still get a nice saving of AU$378 when you buy the clamshell handset alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.