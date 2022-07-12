Samsung Black Friday in July sale knocks $100 off Freestyle Projector

Prime Day is off to a solid start with many great deals hitting the world's most popular online marketplace. But deals aren't solely limited to Amazon, as other retailers are also slashing prices on items. To that end, if you're looking into buying a new projector for your home entertainment setup, the new Samsung Freestyle is currently on sale for its lowest price ever.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Freestyle Projector for $799 at Samsung (opens in new tab), saving you $100 off its normal retail price. This deal may not last long so you'll want to jump on it as soon as possible!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Freestyle Projector: was $899 now $799 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Samsung Freestyle is a new 1080p portable projector. The 1.8-pound projector is light enough to toss in a backpack and can project onto a variety of different surfaces from 30 to 100 inches. It features 360-degree sound and lets you summon Alexa or Bixby via its built-in smart assistant support. It's on sale for $799, which is a rare deal and its lowest price to date. Amazon also has it on sale (opens in new tab), but note that it ships from a 3rd party retailer (Walts TV).

The Samsung Freestyle projector weighs just 1.8 pounds, meaning you can take it just about anywhere. It can project at 1080p resolution on various surfaces ranging from 32 to 100 inches. In addition, an optional USB-C portable battery lets you power the Freestyle for up to two hours of viewing.

Other features include Auto Focus and Auto Leveling mode. This should align and optimize projected content and thus remove the expected hassle of setting up a projector. This device also has 360-degree sound, so you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker, and cap the lens to create mood lighting to go along with your favorite music tracks. Plus, the projector has far-field voice control with built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Samsung Bixby.

