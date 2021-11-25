Roku Streambar Black Friday deal — get a soundbar and 4K streaming for just $79 now

Black Friday deals are a great way to save money on a brand new streaming device, and Roku is no exception. But if you want something more compelling than a simple streaming stick, this Roku Streambar deal is worth checking out.

Right now Amazon has the Roku Streambar for just $79 for its Black Friday deals. That’s $50 off the normal $129 price tag, and means you can enjoy all the best things Roku has to offer bundled with some quality sound.

Save $50 on the Roku Streambar, a soundbar and streaming box combo. The Streambar is a 4K media player with access to all your favorite streaming apps, and we noted in our review that it has excellent audio for its size. Plus, there's Bluetooth built in for streaming from your phone.

The Roku Streambar is what you’d get if a Roku Streaming Stick and a soundbar had a baby. It offers the full Roku experience, including all the various apps available on the platform. Which is basically everything, including Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more.

The Streambar is capable of displaying content in 4K and HDR, and it produces clear and loud sound from a compact design. The Roku voice remote included in the box also has volume and power controls, which is going to seriously reduce how much you need to use your old TV remote. You can also connect an Echo to use Alexa voice controls.

There are a couple of things missing, such as Dolby Vision support and an Ethernet port, but we can forgive those omissions at this low price.

If you do need a bit more of an audible experience, Amazon does sell other Streambar bundles that might be better for you. You can buy a Streambar with two wireless surround speakers ($229), a subwoofer ($259), or both ($409). Those are all $50 off the usual price as well.