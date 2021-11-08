Rare Disney Plus Black Friday deal knocks price to $1.99

Disney Plus Day is almost here and Disney is celebrating with one of the rarest Black Friday deals we've seen.

For a limited time, new and eligible returning customers can get their first month of Disney Plus for just $1.99 per month. That's a rare deal on one of the best streaming services available for families. After your first month is over, your subscription will auto-renew at the regular price of $7.99/month. (You can cancel your subscription at any time).

Disney Plus Disney Plus: first month for $1.99 @ Disney

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast as well as popular hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with this early deal that knocks the price of the first month down to just $1.99. This deal is valid for new and eligible returning customers only. After your first month, your subscription will auto-renew at the regular price of $7.99/month. This deal ends November 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST. View Deal

Disney Plus is one of our favorite streaming services, and why wouldn't it be? Disney controls a frankly frightening number of properties, from Marvel to Star Wars to Disney's own animated canon, to The Simpsons (all 30+ seasons, and counting). At $7.99 per month, it's among the cheaper of the best streaming services out there, and a lot of the content is available in 4K resolution with HDR color palettes, too.

So, anyone who thinks they'll subscribe to Disney Plus for at least nine out of the next 12 months should definitely hop on board.

And you've got some solid reasons to keep your account after the deal ends. New and existing content includes Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, the family-friendly Jungle Cruise, and the upcoming Hawkeye show.

On top of that, you've got every single Disney Marvel movie, the Pixar and Disney vaults, all The Simpsons (now properly cropped) and more.