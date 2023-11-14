Quick! New Fire TV Stick 4K is now 50% off — lowest price ever

If there’s one guarantee during the Black Friday sales it’s that Amazon will discount its own devices. So while I'm not shocked to see various Echo smart speakers and Ring video doorbells on sale, I am a little surprised to see the all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K reduced just over a month after its initial launch.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) is on sale for $24 at Amazon. That’s 50% off its list price of $49, and a new lowest price ever for the nifty streaming device. If you want even faster performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) is also on sale for $39 at Amazon. That’s a total discount of $20 compared to its initial launch price of $59.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. This is the lowest price we've seen to date.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Released in September of this year, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K builds upon the foundations of its predecessor, offering the same great streaming device with some subtle performance enhancements. As with the previous model, it offers access to pretty much all the best streaming services and utilizes Amazon’s own Fire TV interface for app navigation.

As noted in our Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review , the differences between the new model and its predecessor are hardly noticeable. But the Fire TV Stick 4K has always been among our favorite streaming devices, so this isn’t a dealbreaker. However, if you already own a first-generation Fire TV Stick 4K there’s little reason to upgrade.

If you’re looking to convert an older model television into a Smart TV, or want a single device that can act as a streaming hub, then the new Fire TV Stick 4K will get the job done without any fuss and now for an even more affordable price. Meanwhile, if you want the best performance possible then you might want to spring for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen).

These are just a couple of the many Amazon device deals that are available in the build-up to the annual retail sales event. Be sure to stick with Tom’s Guide as we’ll bring you daily coverage of all the biggest Black Friday deals from Amazon as well as its major retailing rivals.