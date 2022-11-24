Quick! Bowflex adjustable kettlebell now 40% off during Black Friday

While scouring the best Black Friday deals on fitness tech and equipment, I came across the hugely popular Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell on sale during Black Friday.

If you're looking to build functional full-body strength or ramp up your cardio routine from home this winter, the Bowflex adjustable kettlebell is on sale for just $119 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a great $80 off even if it's not quite the lowest price we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: was $199.99 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Grab $80 off the popular Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell during Amazon Black Friday sales. The 6-in-1 kettlebell offers a weight range of 8-40lbs and uses a handy turn dial to adjust on-the-go. Perfect for strength training and cardio workouts, the Bowflex is storage-friendly and seriously efficient. Deal includes 1-year JRNY membership.

This 6-in-1 adjustable kettlebell is a hot ticket item. The Bowflex SelectTech replaces six weights in just one compact kettlebell, making it an efficient and storage-friendly partner for those on a budget.

The Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell uses a quick and easy twist dial to change up between six weights ranging between 8 to 40 pounds. The Bowflex SelectTech features a comfortable ergonomic handle so that you can swing, grip, and lift with ease.

This superb Amazon Black Friday deal saves you a ton versus individual weights and measures just 8.8 x 7 x 12.5 inches, so you can stash it away when you need to.

You also save a further $149 dollars with a free 1-year JRNY membership upon purchase, giving you access to an on-demand library full of full-body strength classes via the SelectTech app.

We also love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells on sale for $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you a further $200. Now is the best time to build up your home gym equipment, and we've found more slashed prices on home gym equipment with bargains under $50, too.

Short on workout inspiration? This 15-minute ab kettlebell workout is a core torcher and you can find the best Black Friday headphone deals to elevate your workout motivation.

For more deals and discounts, make sure you check our main Black Friday deals hub.