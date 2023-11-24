Quick! Best Black Friday deals on 3 of my favorite wireless earbuds for audiophile sound

Sales season is here, and there are plenty of amazing bargains to be had on the best Black Friday headphone deals for all kinds of budgets. While some deals I've seen start as low as $9 for a pair of wireless earbuds, these wireless earbuds focus on the best audio quality and user experience, and are wireless earbuds I recommend for audiophile sound.

Why trust me? I've been testing audio products for more than 30 years, and I know what to look for when it comes to recommending the best Black Friday headphone deals for all budgets. My expert ears have experience testing all of the models listed here. All offer exceptional sound quality and the highest quality Bluetooth connectivity from compatible playback devices at their full asking price, so you can rest assured that these flagship wireless earbuds are likely to sound even better at the discounted prices below.

Black Friday wireless earbuds deals for audiophiles

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon

SAVE $81! These second-gen wireless earbuds distill the company's phenomenal acoustic knowhow with upgraded wireless connectivity. Although I haven't reviewed them for Tom's Guide, I've been wearing them on my work commutes and can testify to their strong musical balance with a clean and insightful sound. Bass levels are weighty and immersive. It's a tight, punchy sound with a good balance of vocal clarity and treble detail. Adaptive ANC doesn't interfere with the sound balance and battery life runs to 5 hours from the earbuds and 16 hours from the charging case.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart

SAVE $60! Top of my list of the best wireless earbuds, Sony's newest earbuds build on the strengths of their predecessor with a smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. In my Sony WF-1000XM5 review, I said that I loved the strong ANC performance and outstanding sound quality, and the user experiences via the awesome Sony Headphones Connect app is the best around. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular. Although not the lowest price I've found these at, this is still a very worthwhile discount on the list price for Sony's flagship wireless earbuds.

Price check: $248 @ Amazon | $249 @ Best Buy

Technics EAH-AZ80: was $299 now $224 @ Amazon SAVE $75! These are some of the most comfortable wireless earbuds I've tried. What's more is that they sound great too, making them an ideal solution for audiophiles who like to listen for longer. They're light and elegant, and that carries over to the sound delivery too. With Technics' signature sound and LDAC support for highest quality audio handling over Bluetooth, these wireless earbuds sound great across the midband, and treble details are pleasantly finessed. I found the presentation to be really insightful across a wide spectrum of acoustic and classical tracks, even if the bass richness fell a little short for my expectations and tastes.

Price check: $224 @ Best Buy

Best Black Friday audiophile earbuds deals: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 Sony WF-1000XM5 Technics EAH-AZ80 Price $399 / £349 / AU$700 $299 / £259 / AU$499 $299 / £269 / AU$349 Drivers 9.2mm dynamic drive with balanced armature 8.4mm dynamic driver 10mm dynamic driver Connectivity/ codec support Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC Active noise cancelation Adaptive Adaptive Yes Battery life (rated) Up to 5 hours from earbuds; up to 16 hours from charging case; up to 2 hours playback from 15-minute quick charge Up to 8 hours from earbuds; up to 24 hours with charging case; up to 1 hour from a 3-minute charge Up to 7.5 hours from earbuds; up to 25 hours from charging case; up to 70 minutes form a 15-minute quick charge Durability IPX54 (earbuds only) IPX4 (earbuds only) IPX4 (earbuds only) Wireless charging No Yes Yes