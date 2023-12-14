Quick! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off right now

Beats wireless earbuds and headphones are some of the most desirable on the market, but at the full asking price they can often feel out of reach. Thankfully, there are some big discounts to be had on the best headphones, and one of the biggest is on the Beats Studio Pro headphones that launched earlier this year.

Right now, the Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones are $179 at Amazon, which is 49% off. Normally they cost $349, which is a worthwhile price for the iconic styling and signature Beats' sound, strong noise cancelation and long battery life. In fact, I wouldn't mind betting that they'll sound even better with $170 off. For clarity, I should mention that they dropped to $169 in last month's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but this is their cheapest price right now. Best Buy offers the same price.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

49% OFF! Specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, improved active noise cancelation, and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Price check: $179 @ Best Buy

Sporting Beats’ iconic headphone design, our Beats Studio Pro review mentioned that these are a fantastic follow up to the Beats Studio3 Wireless. Part of the reason why is because of the 40 hour battery life with ANC turned off, while its rapid charging can provide around 4 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

But the most compelling parts of the Beats Studio Pro headphones are their versatile connectivity with Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and AAC support. Sadly, there's no support for aptX Adaptive or LDAC connectivity for high-quality audio streams from the best Android phones, but there's a 3.5mm jack socket for wired connections as well as a USB-C port.

Our reviewer loved how the Studio Pro's enhanced noise cancelation was strong enough to block out someone chatting in the background — and along with its Transparency mode — lets you listen to your surroundings without removing them. We also like their collapsible design. They fit easily in a bag or backpack without taking up much space, and the design is a strong contender for one of the best headphones for travel. I'm not sure how long this deal will run, so grab them while there's still time.

