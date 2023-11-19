Quick! Apple Watch 8 crashes to $224 in epic Black Friday deal — new lowest price

The Apple Watch 8 may have lost its flagship position to the recently-released Apple Watch 9, but it’s still a very capable smartwatch and thanks to Target’s massive Black Friday sale it’s just dropped to a seriously compelling price, but this deal won't last.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $224 at Target. That’s 45% off its full list price of $399, and the new lowest price ever for this excellent wearable. As of writing, this heavily discounted price is only available on the watch in the Product Red and Midnight colorways, and stock levels are varying by location. So snag yours before a "sold out" notification appears.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $224 @ Target

It's not the latest Apple Watch, but it's well worth the investment. The Apple Watch 8 offers intelligent health and fitness tracking, a skin temperature sensor, crash detection and a better workout interface. Enjoy longer battery life in low power mode and advanced sleep and cycle tracking. It's now crashed to $224 at Target, but this epic deal is only available on the Product Red and Midnight hues.

The Apple Watch 9 has taken the top spot in our list of the best Apple watches, but this eighth-gen model is still an excellent buy, and the two wearables share plenty in common.

While the Apple Watch 8's processor can't match up, and it lacks the new double-tap gesture features, it's still a very easy smartwatch to recommend. Looks-wise, the Apple Watch 8 is pretty much indistinguishable from the latest model. Plus, both watches run watchOS 10, which is smartly designed with functionality in mind.

The other highlight includes up to 18 hours of battery life, excellent fitness and sleep tracking and an always-on display. If you're going to be away from a charger for an extended period, you can use the lower power mode to stretch your battery life up to 36 hours ensuring you always have juice when you need it most.

In our Apple Watch 8 review, we awarded the device full marks, so it's no wonder it was awarded an Editor's Choice seal of approval. Our reviewer was particularly fond of its new crash detection features which are designed to assist in an emergency.

This is one of the best Black Friday Apple deals you can get right now, and with stock already running low, we definitely advise heading over to Target and securing your discounted Apple Watch 8 before it's too late.