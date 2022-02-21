Presidents' Day sale at Beautyrest gets you two free pillows with mattress purchase

Presidents' Day is a great time to revamp your bedroom. Not only will you find lower prices on beds in our best mattress guide, but you'll also find epic bundles and freebies. For instance, Beautyrest has a Presidents Day mattress sale you shouldn't miss.

Currently at Beautyrest, purchase any mattress priced at $1,299 or more and you'll get two free Absolute Relaxation Pillows. That's a $318 value and one of the best mattress sales we've seen.

The ventilated memory foam pillows provide the perfect combination of support and temperature regulation for an excellent night's sleep.

Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the most affordable mattress in Beautyrest's lineup. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $1,199 for the twin size.

If you're looking for the best mattress in sale, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $2,149 for the twin size.

All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.