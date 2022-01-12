Our favorite exercise bike is $180 off right now

If you're looking for a new way to work out this year, we've found it for your: our top pick for the best exercise bike on the market is on sale for a huge discount.

Right now, the Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Bike is just $216 on Amazon . This is a big saving of $182, or 46% off its usual price. If you’re buying an exercise bike for the first time, this bike gets our strongest recommendation. It's one of the best exercise bike deals right now.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike: was $399 now $216 @ Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Bike: was $399 now $216 @ Amazon

The Sunny Health & Fitness indoor bike has good resistance, takes up little space, and best of all is very affordable (especially now that it's on sale). It features a 49-pound flywheel that gives it the look and feel of bikes used in boutique gyms. It can hold a maximum weight of 275 pounds, plus it has a bottle holder, and adjustable seat and handlebars.

In our Sunny Health & Fitness Bike review , we loved the simplicity of this exercise bike. Although Peloton and other smart fitness bikes are popular, this Sunny bike doesn’t require Wi-Fi, electricity, or a subscription to work — it's just you and the bike.

It provides a smooth and quiet ride thanks to its 49-pound flywheel, and feels similar to riding in a studio from the comfort of your home. The adjustable toe cages on the pedals also mean that you don't need special shoes to use the bike. This is great if several people in your household want to try using the bike without shelling out $100 or so each for a pair of cycling shoes.

Unfortunately, one drawback of this bike is that it's not ideal for shorter riders — you might be left stretching to reach the handlebars if you’re 5'6 or shorter. If you're taller, this shouldn't be a problem. You'll be able to return the bike within 90 days if it's not right for you.