Our best running shoe for 2021 just got a big price drop for Black Friday sale

Here’s where to shop, and the promo code to use.

Nike Pegasus 38 running shoe
(Image credit: Nike)

Our best running shoe for 2021, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, has just dropped in the Nike Black Friday sale. If you’ve been waiting for the sales to upgrade your running kit, the Pegasus 38 is a brilliant Black Friday deal, especially as it is better than half price right now. 

The Pegasus 38 is a brilliant running shoe for experienced and beginner runners alike. It's a fantastic all-rounder and is more comfortable underfoot than the Pegasus 37. It’s currently on sale for $78, down from $120, with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY. Right now, the deal is only on the white and green colorway, but the deal is available in US sizes 5-12. In the men’s line, the Pegasus 38 is on sale for $91, down from $120

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38: was $120, now $78 with code BLACKFRIDAY @ Nike

For a shoe to go through 38 iterations and still be a best-seller is always a good sign. This is a workhorse of a running shoe that is perfect for beginners but also would suit any level of runner. It’s currently better than half price in this Black Friday sale, so now is a great time to buy. 

The Nike Pegasus 38 is a workhorse of a shoe. With the Nike Pegasus 38, Nike has built on the updates made to the Pegasus 37. This is a wonderfully reliable shoe — you can wear it for your first 5K, or your fifth marathon, and pretty much everything in between. It’s also well-built and durable, so for under $100 in the Black Friday sales, you can expect to get hundreds of miles out of this shoe.

The Nike Pegasus 38 has the same React foam midsole and Zoom Air unit as the Pegasus 37. It’s got noticeably more cushioning than previous versions of the Pegasus, but unlike say, the Infinity Run Flyknit 2 or the Nike Invincible Run, the React foam still has a firmness, so don’t expect the Pegasus 38 to feel too bouncy or springy underfoot. 

This is a fantastic shoe for beginners who want to feel comfortable, stable, and supported as they move. We gave this shoe our best overall running shoe in our roundup of the best Nike running shoes due to its versatility and durability, but if you're not willing to spend upwards of $100 on a pair of running shoes, now is a great time to pick up a pair of the Pegasus 38’s in the Black Friday sales.

Not for you? Nike also has a great saving on its Alphafly Next% running shoe, which is in the sales for the first time, and the Vaporfly Next% 2, which has $60 off right now.  

Jane McGuire
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past four years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy. 
