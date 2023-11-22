Our 3 favorite hiking boots are up to 55% off for Black Friday

Whether you’re a casual hiker or a speedster, a good pair of hiking boots is a must, which is why we’ve compiled a list of the best hiking boots in 2023. In the market for a new pair right now? Good news: Our top three choices are heavily discounted as part of early Black Friday deals.
Men’s Scarpa Maverick Mid GTX Hiking Boot are a whopping 55% right now through Backcountry. Meanwhile, Salewa Pedroc Pro Mid PTX Boots are 25% off through Moosejaw. Finally, beginner-friendly Hoka Anacapa Mid GORE-TEX boots are 20% off through Dick’s.
Best biking boots Black Friday deals
Scarpa Maverick Mid GTX Hiking Boot (men’s): was $198 now $89 @ Backcountry
Stylish and supportive, these Italian hiking boots are 55% off. This means you have no excuse not to be the best dressed on the trail. But don’t let their fashionable side fool you, the Maverick Mid GTX is plenty functional, with an outsole that strikes the perfect balance between stiff and flexible, a Gore-Tex liner to keep your toes dry and an odor-crushing insole to avoid offending your trail mates.
Salewa Pedroc Pro Mid PTX Boot (men’s): was $199 now $149 @ Moosejaw
One of the more technical hiking boots in our buying guide, the Salewa Pedroc Pro Mids are impressively lightweight and outrageously comfortable while offering plenty of breathability in a waterproof package. Like the Scarpas, they are made in Italy, which explains the cool-looking design aesthetic. But do note that the soles on the Salewa’s are on the softer side.
Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boot (men’s): was $184 now $147 @ Dick’s
Our favorite hiking boots for beginners, the Hoka Anacapas, get a lot of things right. For one, they are nice and lightweight while still providing plenty of support and foot protection from things like rocks and roots. They’re also waterproof (like all the boots here), comfortable and super-responsive underfoot. You don’t get quite the same level of Italian flare, but the design is far from fugly.
