Our 3 favorite hiking boots are up to 55% off for Black Friday

Hoka Anacapa Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boot (men’s): was $184 now $147 @ Dick’s

Our favorite hiking boots for beginners, the Hoka Anacapas, get a lot of things right. For one, they are nice and lightweight while still providing plenty of support and foot protection from things like rocks and roots. They’re also waterproof (like all the boots here), comfortable and super-responsive underfoot. You don’t get quite the same level of Italian flare, but the design is far from fugly.