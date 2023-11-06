New Echo Show 5 for $39 is the best Black Friday deal I’d buy today

Big savings on Amazon’s own devices are a trademark of any major sales event, and this year’s crop of early Black Friday deals is no exception. The online retailer is already discounting several of its products, including some of the latest flagship models that are barely a few months old.

Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2023) is on sale for $39 at Amazon. That’s more than 50% off its full list price, and it’s the new lowest price ever for the best-selling smart speaker. Alternatively, the Echo Show 8 (2021) is also on sale for $59 at Amazon. That’s a sizeable $70 discount and matches the lowest price that we last saw during the October Prime Day.

Echo Show 8 (2023): was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This latest model has dropped to a new lowest price of $39 in the early Black Friday deals.

This isn’t the first time the all-new Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) has gone on sale, but this deal drops it $5 lower than it was during the most recent Prime Day sales event. That’s why it’s the best Black Friday deal that I’d buy today, and I’d be surprised to see it drop lower this side of the holiday season.

The latest model of the Echo Show 5 is a solid update of an already very useful smart speaker. It packs a 5.5 display that makes it the ideal companion in the kitchen when you need to bring up a recipe or watch a video tutorial. It can also function as the centerpiece of your smart home setup thanks to its full Alexa voice assistant integration.

However, the audio quality from the built-in speakers isn’t the strongest. We’d recommend opting for one of the best Bluetooth speakers if you want a device exclusively for listening to music, but if you’re after something multifunctional, the Echo Show 5 is a great buy, especially now that it’s fallen to a sub-$50 price point.