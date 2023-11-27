Need more ports? This Belkin docking station gives you 12 of them and is 32% off right now

12 ports? In this economy?

Using one of the best laptops as your primary workstation gives you the flexibility of taking your work with you. 

But it also means that at home, you don't have a wide plethora of ports to work with. I'm typing this very article on a 2018 MacBook Air, and with the machine plugged into a power source, I'm left with one measly Thunderbolt port for any accessories like backup storage drivers printers or external displays.

Enter the Thunderbolt 4 Dock from Belkin, an accessory with the guts to say "Why settle for just one port when 12 will do?" It's the perfect addition to anyone with a MacBook or Windows laptop, and thanks to a Cyber Monday deal, you can get this Thunderbolt 4 dock at a significant discount.

Specifically, Amazon is selling the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $174, a 32% discount from the normal $257 the retailer charges. That's the lowest price we've seen on this particular accessory.

Here's what you get from Belkin's dock — two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB0C 3.1 Gen 2 port along with two ports each for USB-A 3.1 and 2.0, a Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's an SD card slot as well. The dock ships with a 2.6-foot Thunderbolt 4 cable that can work with different workstation configurations.

With the Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, you can expect 90W of charging power, and that USB-C 3 port can fast-charge supported accessories.

If you're the sort who likes an external display with your laptop — and you should, it's a real productivity booster — the Belkin hub can support 8K resolution on a single display or 4K resolution for dual display setups.

In short, this is the kind of accessory that makes your life better. And the current price of the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station makes life easier on your wallet, too.

