Memorial Day sale: iPad mini is now $100 off at Amazon

Memorial Day sales are here, and with it comes a bunch of money-saving deals on all your favorite tech and gadgets. If you’re in the market for a new iPad mini, today is the day to go out and pick one up.

The 2021 iPad mini with 256GB of storage is now $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That is $100 off the normal price, and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the latest version of Apple’s smallest iPad. That is a pretty great deal considering what this miniature tablet has to offer.

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple iPad Mini (256GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after the latest iPad Mini, you can save big at Amazon. This iPad may be small, but it's still got a lot, including the powerful A15 Bionic processor, a sharp, bright display, USB-C connectivity, 2nd Gen Apple pencil support, and a portable lightweight design.

The 2021 iPad mini is the sixth generation of Apple’s smallest tablet, and has some of the best hardware Apple has to offer right now. That includes the A15 Bionic processor, which is the current champion of Apple’s mobile processors — and can be found inside the iPhone 13 range.

On top of that, the iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and rear cameras, Wi-FI 6 support, 2nd Gen Apple Pencil support, USB-C connectivity, and a battery that lasted 10 hours and 29 minutes in our own iPad mini 6 review.

It’s basically a smaller version of the iPad Air, but in a smaller, and more portable design. No wonder we consider it one of the best iPads.

If the 256GB model is a bit much for you, then you can also get the 64GB iPad mini for $409 (opens in new tab) at Amazon — a saving of $90 off the MSRP. If the iPad mini is too small then the new 10.1-inch iPad Air 64GB can be bought for $559 (opens in new tab). While not quite as impressive a saving, $40 off a tablet that’s only been out two months is a big deal.