March Madness TV deal — get a free $100 GrubHub card with your TV purchase

We've seen plenty of March Madness TV sales so far this month, but today's sale is the ultimate deal for couch potatoes.

For a limited time, you can get the Hisense 65-inch Android TV on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy. Plus, you'll get a free $100 food delivery gift card with the purchase of select Hisense TVs at participating retailers. You can choose between Uber Eats, DoorDash, InstaCart, GrubHub, Domino's, or Papa John's. (You'll need to claim your gift card via Hisense's website after making your TV purchase). Multiple Hisense TVs are eligible for the free food delivery gift card.

Hisense U6G 65" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! The Hisense U6G is part of Hisense's 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. The display features 60 dimming zones and promises 600 nits of peak brightness. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, for a limited time you can get a $100 gift card (UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, etc.) with the purchase of this TV. You'll need to claim your card on Hisense's website.

Hisense 55" U8G QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. Plus, for a limited time you can get a $100 gift card (UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, etc.) with the purchase of this TV. You'll need to claim your card on Hisense's website.

Hisense 65" U7G 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's one of the best March Madness TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers. Plus, for a limited time you can get a $100 gift card (UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, etc.) with the purchase of this TV. You'll need to claim your card on Hisense's website.

Not sure which TV to pick? The Hisense U8G is one of the best 4K TVs you can buy and right now you can get the Hisense 55-inch U8G on sale for $749 at Amazon ($250 off).

In our Hisense U8G Android TV review, we found this set offers incredible brightness, excellent color accuracy, and a low lag time for gamers. We named it the best Hisense TV we've tested.

