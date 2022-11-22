Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE — $14 Echo Dot, hundreds off OLED TVs and more

Black Friday is on November 25, but you don’t have to wait a day longer for Black Friday deals to start. Amazon is one of our favorite retailers to shop on Black Friday, as they’ve repeatedly proven themselves to offer some of the best discounts around on the most popular products. That goes for almost everything from OLED TVs to MacBooks and iPads.

Although Amazon's "official" Black Friday deals won't go live till Thursday, there are many great sales you can catch right now. So, what are our favorite deals available at the moment? The AirPods Pro 2 for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) is one of the best sale right now. There are also deals on smart TVs starting from $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and the Roomba J7+ is $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, which is its lowest price ever.

However, keep in mind that this is just the beginning. Plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals will be popping up in the coming days, and we’re here to sort the best deals from the rest.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals now