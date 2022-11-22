Live
Amazon Black Friday deals LIVE — $14 Echo Dot, hundreds off OLED TVs and more
Black Friday sales are live on Amazon. You can score deals on everything from OLED TVs to iPads and MacBooks.
Black Friday is on November 25, but you don’t have to wait a day longer for Black Friday deals to start. Amazon is one of our favorite retailers to shop on Black Friday, as they’ve repeatedly proven themselves to offer some of the best discounts around on the most popular products. That goes for almost everything from OLED TVs to MacBooks and iPads.
Although Amazon's "official" Black Friday deals won't go live till Thursday, there are many great sales you can catch right now. So, what are our favorite deals available at the moment? The AirPods Pro 2 for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) is one of the best sale right now. There are also deals on smart TVs starting from $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and the Roomba J7+ is $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, which is its lowest price ever.
However, keep in mind that this is just the beginning. Plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals will be popping up in the coming days, and we’re here to sort the best deals from the rest.
Best Amazon Black Friday deals now
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Ninja Coffee Maker (CE251): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Acer 512 Chromebook: was $199 now $105 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Asus VivoBook 14: was $349 now $283 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $389 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $849 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Amazon hardware: up to 70% off Echo, Kindles, 4K Fire TVs (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 30% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more (opens in new tab)
- Air fryers: deals from $39 (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: HP, Lenovo, Acer up to 45% off (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $79 (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: save $200+ on selected machines (opens in new tab)
- Luggage/travel: sets and accessories from from $8 (opens in new tab)
- OLED TVs: LG, Sony, Vizio deals from $649 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 games: deals from $14 (opens in new tab)
- Robot vacuums: iRobot, Shark, more from $88 (opens in new tab)
When it comes to Apple gear — I'm deep into the Apple ecosystem. I'm typing this on my 5K iMac, while wearing my Apple Watch 8, and while listening to Apple Music. (With my iPhone 13 Pro by my side). So since we're talking about Apple. Here are some of my favorite Apple deals you can get right now. That said — the one item that's not on sale right now and I'm hoping goes on sale soon is the iMac M1. Deals on that all-in-one are VERY rare. I'll give a shout if/when I see a noteworthy Black Friday deal.
AirPods: was $159 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $79. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for them. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.
10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. It's no longer the flagship model, but it's still a terrific deal at this price. (By comparison, the 2022 model costs $449 (opens in new tab) right now and has only dropped to $399 this month).
Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review (opens in new tab), we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's now $50 off, which is the lowest price ever for this watch. If Amazon sells out, Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab).
MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $200: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its M1 chip. This laptop also lasted over 14 hours on our web surfing battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has this MacBook Air on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the comfy Magic Keyboard.
MacBook Air (M2/256GB/Space Gray): was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. It's just a shame that only the Space Gray version is currently seeing the full discount.
Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,000 off! The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review (opens in new tab), we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a much more affordable package. Even more so now that it's on sale for the first time ever.
- Alexa devices: up to 70% off deals from $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
It wouldn't be an Amazon Black Friday sale without some big discounts on Amazon's hardware. And that's precisely what we have here. The e-comm giant is knocking up to 70% off its Alexa-powered devices. This includes Echo devices from $14 (opens in new tab), Fire Tablets from $39 (opens in new tab), Ring Doorbells from $39 (opens in new tab), and Blink Security Cams from $29 (opens in new tab). Amazon will announce a new batch of deals on Thursday, so if you don't see the device you want on sale now — chances are it could go on sale later this week.
