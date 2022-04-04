Killer AirPods deal slashes price to $99 at Amazon now

Want some high-quality wireless earbuds on a budget? Right now Apple's AirPods have crashed to a super low price.

Currently, you can grab the AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99 on Amazon. While it's not their lowest ever price (they hit $89 last year on Black Friday), this is still an excellent AirPods deal that we recommend taking advantage of. If they sell out, Walmart is currently offering the same discount.

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon still has a nice discount on the 2nd Generation AirPods, which are currently available for $99. This entry-level version of the AirPods offers 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case) which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price. Walmart offers the same price.

The 2nd-Gen AirPods are the best when it comes to bang for your buck. For less than $100, you'll get great audio quality in a lightweight and comfortable package.

They may not have noise cancelling or spatial audio like the AirPods Pro, but if you don't mind not having this, you'll save a huge $150 off the usual asking price of the AirPods Pro. They even have a battery life of 5 hours, extending to 24 hours if you use the charging case. This beats the AirPods Pro, as there's no ANC mode around to drain the battery.

You'll also get super-fast pairing with iOS devices and excellent audio quality during calls. All in all, the 2nd-Gen are still a great pair of wireless earbuds despite their three-year age, and getting them for just $99 is a steal.

