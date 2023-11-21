I’m a mattress tester and the hybrid bed I'd buy in Black Friday sales is $400 off

When people find out I test mattresses for a living, they'll often ask me to recommend them something. My go-to for most sleepers is the Saatva Classic. This luxury innerspring hybrid tops our best mattress guide for its versatile comfort, outstanding value, and sterling brand reputation. Our exclusive Black Friday mattress deal knocks it to one of the lowest prices we've seen for it all year.

A queen Saatva Classic falls to $1,595 at Saatva after our exclusive discount of $400 off orders over $1,000. That's $100 less than Saatva's general Black Friday sale price and a great deal for this hotel-quality bed, which has often been on sale for closer to $1,700 on most occasions. As always, Saatva includes White Glove Delivery, a 1-year trial, and a forever warranty.

The Saatva Classic comes in three comfort levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm – and two height options (11.5" or 14.5"), allowing you to create a mattress that's just right for you. Our Saatva Classic mattress review praises its consistent full-body support and superb pressure relief, which is a boon for those with joint or back pain.

Savings: $400 Summary: The Saatva Classic is the best mattress for most sleepers. Choose between two heights and three comfort levels to create a bed that suits your body type and sleep position. It's an excellent mattress for back pain thanks to its designated lumbar support and superb pressure relief. Since it's primarily made of coils instead of foam, the Saatva Classic won't retain much heat, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The perks are among the best in the industry with free White Glove Delivery, a 1-year trial, and a lifetime warranty. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Saatva mattress sales are ongoing but this is one of the best offers we've seen from them all year. Aside from a (possibly targeted) $650 discount that slashed the price of a queen to $1,345 and a $1,495 sale price in March, the Classic has otherwise held steady at around $1,700 during most major holidays. Like other mattress brands, Saatva has been raising its MSRPs in response to inflation so it's doubtful we'll see any historical lows at this rate.

Is the Saatva mattress good for back pain?

If you're like me and struggle with back pain, you'll benefit from Saatva's patented Lumbar Zone Technology, which is found in the Saatva Classic, Loom & Leaf, and Saatva RX models. These mattresses offer targeted lower back support for proper alignment and full-body comfort.

The Saatva Loom & Leaf is a memory foam mattress with a cozy sink-in feel, and just like the Saatva Classic, you can customize the firmness level (Relaxed Firm or Firm). The new Saatva RX is a luxury innerspring similar to the Classic, but it's specially designed for sleepers with serious or chronic back and joint issues. Both of these models qualify for our exclusive $400 discount on orders over $1,000 at Saatva.

To see how these alternatives fare against the Saatva Classic, check out our Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review and our Saatva RX mattress review.