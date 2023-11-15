I test vacuum cleaners for a living — here's 7 Black Friday deals I'd buy now

Black Friday deals are coming in fast — and vacuum cleaners are always a popular purchase over Black Friday. That’s because you can get some of the more premium designs at a fraction of the price.

In fact, I’m already seeing some of the cheapest prices ever for mainstream brands including Dyson and Shark. So, there’s no question about it — now’s your chance to grab a bargain. Whether you’re after a cordless or corded model, I’ve rounded up 7 of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals here. Loaded with extra features, these vacuum cleaners will make quick work of your floors.

The Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals I’d buy

Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Full-Size Vacuum Cleaner 3198A: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

At less than $100, vacuum cleaners won’t come much cheaper than this. The Bissell 3198A is designed specifically to handle pet hair, thanks to its Triple Action Brush Roll. Plus, the included Pet TurboEraser tool can help deal with embedded hair on upholstery too. Meanwhile, the extension wand is handy for reaching difficult spaces. With every purchase, you’re supporting the Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps save homeless pets.

Shark IZ362H Stick Vacuum: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

For a cordless alternative, this Shark model comes at a great price. It provides up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and comes with four tools to suit different spaces, including a Crevice Tool, Pet Multi-Tool and Anti-Allergen Brush. Useful features include LED headlights, which makes it easy to see under furniture, and a compact storage design — the canister clips directly onto the base. This is the cheapest it’s ever been too.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

You wouldn’t expect to see a name like Samsung for sub-$200, but here it is! The Jet 60 features a slim and streamlined design, ideal for pet hair removal with its Mini Motorized tool attachment. It also comes with a Combination and Crevice Tool, making it handy for tight spaces. What sets this vacuum apart is its removable battery — by buying more than one battery, you don’t need to worry about running out of charge again.

Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop 2554A: was $318 now $199 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! The Bissell 2554A is a combination vacuum and mop, so you can leave your floors spotless in one sweep. While upright with a larger build, this is actually a cordless design with up to 30 minutes of runtime. It’s ideal for hard floors and area rugs, suitable for tiles, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum and more. There’s even Wi-Fi connectivity with the corresponding app, providing alerts and maintenance tips. You will support the Bissell Pet Foundation with each purchase too.

Shark AZ3002 Stratos Upright Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

Boasting power and efficiency, the Shark AZ3002 features two brushrolls for extra pickup along with a 1416 wattage. If you can’t stand a smelly vacuum, the Odor Neutralizer Technology will keep this problem contained. And the Lift-Away function gives it added maneuverability and accessibility too. The LED headlights are a nice touch. Accessories include a Crevice and Upholstery Tool and Pet Power Brush. You need to apply the coupon to get it at the cheapest price it’s ever been.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum: was $449 now $379 @ Best Buy

Fed up with emptying the vacuum canister after each run? The Shark Detect Pro will empty itself when docked via the base, which holds up to 30 days of dust and debris. This vacuum will also increase its power automatically when it detects dirt or edges, as well as carpeted surfaces. Not to mention, it will detect dark spaces and illuminate the area. When less power is required, the ECO setting helps save battery life, but with up to 60 minutes of runtime, you don’t need to worry about it running flat anytime soon.