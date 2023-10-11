I test smart speakers for a living, and this Echo Pop twin-pack deal is insane value

Amazon's second Prime Day sale for 2023 has so far brought some incredible deals to the table, but this deal on the online retail giant's own Echo Pop smart speakers is, for lack of a better word, insane.

The Echo Pop is already one of the smallest and cheapest Alexa speakers you can currently buy, but this Prime-exclusive offers takes value to a level that's frankly unheard of.

Right now, Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Echo Pop speakers for only AU$40 — that's a mammoth 75% off from the twin pack's usual price of AU$158. That's an incredible saving of AU$110!

Prime exclusive Amazon Echo Pop 2-Pack | AU$158 AU$40 (save AU$110) Looking to bring Alexa into your home in an affordable manner? Turn your place into a multi-room smart home with this Amazon Echo Pop 2-Pack, now reduced to just AU$40 for two smart speakers. That's an amazing saving of AU$110! Better act fast, as this offer will turn into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight (AEDT) on October 12.

Quite honestly, we really can't think of a more affordable way to create a multi-room smart home experience than this.

While the Echo Pop is a tough sell at its regular price, which is more expensive than Amazon's own Echo Dot, this smart speaker is now far, far easier to recommend thanks to this exceptional Big Deal Days offer.

On top of bringing you access to tens of thousands of handy Alexa skills, the Echo Pop also lets you control music, check the weather, create shopping lists, listen to the news and even make calls — all using just your voice.

Of course, in order to take advantage of this awesome deal, you’ll just need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't a member already, you can easily sign up for 30-day free trial in order to bag this bargain. Better hurry, though — this deal expires at 12am AEDT on October 12!