I test major appliances for a living — here are 5 Black Friday deals I’d buy

Black Friday deals are well and truly here, even though the main event is still a few days away. If you want to make a big saving, major appliances are seeing huge reductions as part of the sales. So you could get that fridge freezer you’ve always wanted and save some serious bucks at the same time.

The trouble is, there’s sales everywhere you look at the moment, so it can be hard to tell which deals are worth your while. If you want guidance, I can help you out. I test and review major appliances for a living, so I can tell first hand which deals are good for your kitchen as well as your wallet. I’ve rounded up 5 of my favorite deals below with options whether you’re looking for a washing machine, clothes dryer, dishwasher or fridge freezer.

Top 5 Black Friday major appliance deals

The best Black Friday major appliance deals I’d buy

Samsung 24” Top Control Built-In Dishwasher DW80CG4021SR: was $584 now $349 @ Best Buy

If you’re after a dishwasher this Black Friday, here’s the deal for you. This Samsung dishwasher holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about running costs. Right now, it’s priced at just $349, which is great value considering what it has to offer.

GE 7.2 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer GTD42EASJWW: was $701 now $499 @ Best Buy

This electric dryer from GE comes with all kinds of settings and features, despite the reduced price. There are three core programs to choose from — cottons, casuals and delicates — with different levels of drying for each. It dries for the optimal time in each case using sensors. There’s also a manual timed dry which ranges from 10-80 minutes. Four overall temperature settings are included on top of this as well as the option to activate extended dry to reduce wrinkling. With a 7.2 cu ft capacity, there's ample room in this dryer.

Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Freestanding Gas Range NX60A6511SG/AA: was $1,124 now $699 @ Best Buy

You can now save $425 on this premium Samsung gas range. An internal capacity of 6.0 cu ft gives it ample space for roast dinners, while the air fry and convection settings open up endless recipe possibilities. On top, there are 5 burners to choose from, including two power burners and a simmer burner, all of which are covered with cast iron grates for a premium finish. We also like that this gas range comes with smart connectivity, so you can monitor and control the appliance from your phone. Voice control is also available.

LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. Stackable SMART Front Load Washer WM4000HBA: was $1,199 now $778 @ Home Depot

Need a new washer? Look no further than this LG deal. It comes with all of the bells and whistles including 12 wash cycles, 5 temperature settings, 5 soil levels and 5 spin cycles. You’re not limited here either, because you can download additional cycles via the compatible app. Whichever you choose, the washer will use its sensors to adjust for the best fabric care. You can even pair up this washing machine with the compatible dryer via the app so they can communicate to find appropriate settings in advance. Being Energy Star certified and stackable makes it all the more attractive.