I review headphones for a living — here's the 3 best Prime Day deals I would get

With Prime Day deals finally here, I've been keeping an eye on the best headphones deals to see if I can bag a bargain on one of my favorite models.
I've tested hundreds of headphones over my career, from the best noise-canceling headphones that shut the world out to the best audiophile headphones using luxury materials and plush over-ear cushions. So I have a pretty good sense of what to look for when it comes to choosing headphones that are worth the price, and even more attractive when worthwhile deals come along that make already great headphones even better value thanks to significant discounts.
Below are some of the best deals I've seen so far on three of my favorite models, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 priced at $248 @ Amazon. Having listened to these headphones extensively myself to compare them to the next-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 flagship version that replaced them in June 2022, it's easy to understand why the older version continue to be so popular given their great sound and ANC performance, build and practical foldable design. If you're not into the new styling sported by the WH-1000XM5, the XM4s really are a great buy at the price.
Read on for my top 3 picks, and be sure to check all of our Prime Day deals for sales on everything from TVs to AirPods!
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon
Save $101 As the predecessor to the XM5, these headphones offer great performance, superior comfort, and have impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Although we have seen them fall to as low as $228, this is still a great price for one of Sony's best-ever headphones.
Check other retailers: $249 @ Best Buy| $248 @ Walmart
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $379 now $294 @ Amazon
The Momentum 4 Wireless have been completely revamped, replacing the eye-catching classic design of the Momentum 3 Wireless with a more mainstream look and feel. Build quality is still high and they have the best battery life of any ANC headphones I've tested. They last up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is incredible. They also offer excellent sound quality, effective ANC and a robust design. ANC is effective and doesn't affect the overall sound quality or frequency balance so listeners stay utterly absorbed in whatever music they're listening to.
Check other retailers: $294 @ Walmart | $379 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon
Another Sony model I know, but few brands span the noise-canceling headphones market as comprehensively as Japanese tech giant. As the follow-up to the WH-CH710N, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. I'm not suggesting they're up to the standards of Sony's flagship headphones, but they really are a great value option and deliver a big-brand experience at an attainable price.
Check other retailers: $99 @ Best Buy | $98 @ Walmart | $98 @ B&H