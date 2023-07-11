I review headphones for a living — here's the 3 best Prime Day deals I would get

With Prime Day deals finally here, I've been keeping an eye on the best headphones deals to see if I can bag a bargain on one of my favorite models.

I've tested hundreds of headphones over my career, from the best noise-canceling headphones that shut the world out to the best audiophile headphones using luxury materials and plush over-ear cushions. So I have a pretty good sense of what to look for when it comes to choosing headphones that are worth the price, and even more attractive when worthwhile deals come along that make already great headphones even better value thanks to significant discounts.

Below are some of the best deals I've seen so far on three of my favorite models, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 priced at $248 @ Amazon. Having listened to these headphones extensively myself to compare them to the next-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 flagship version that replaced them in June 2022, it's easy to understand why the older version continue to be so popular given their great sound and ANC performance, build and practical foldable design. If you're not into the new styling sported by the WH-1000XM5, the XM4s really are a great buy at the price.

Read on for my top 3 picks, and be sure to check all of our Prime Day deals for sales on everything from TVs to AirPods!

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

Save $101 As the predecessor to the XM5, these headphones offer great performance, superior comfort, and have impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite being superseded by the WH-1000XM5, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Although we have seen them fall to as low as $228, this is still a great price for one of Sony's best-ever headphones.

Check other retailers: $249 @ Best Buy| $248 @ Walmart