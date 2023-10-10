I hiked the Alps with the Columbia Facet 75 Alpha hiking shoes — and they're on sale for Prime Day

I headed out to the Les Contamines-Montjoie nature reserve, a stones throw from Mont Blanc, in the Alps, for three days of hiking in the Columbia Facet 75 Alpha hiking shoes with renowned sportswear company Columbia.

To put the Alpha hiking shoes into context, I hiked for three days, sometimes for four hours at a time, and for over 2,000 meters, wearing the Columbia Facet 75 Alpha hiking shoes. And it really doesn't get much better than this shoe.

When tasked with this trip, the mental and physical challenge of a three-day hike at elevation in the Alps was enough, but I couldn't have done it without these hiking shoes. Extremely comfortable and with no rubbing, chaffing or any soreness to speak of after multiple hikes, I would wear these again and again for hiking, rambling or scrambling.

(Image credit: Manon Guenot)

Pair comfort (Columbia uses techlite PLUSH for cushioning) with the seriously grippy Adapt-Trax System outsole and Outdry waterproof breathable upper, and you can climb or descend to your hearts content, which is exactly what I did. Even during wetter conditions, the 75 Alpha's outsole traction kept me nimble when testing rocks or challenging terrain. If you make one purchase for the outdoors this Prime Day, make sure it's these Columbia hiking shoes.

