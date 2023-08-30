Hurry! Xbox Series X just got a rare price cut

Finding discounts on modern consoles is tough, so you have to jump on sales when you can. Luckily, the Xbox Series X has seen a discount right now, and it's just days ahead of Starfield's release.

The Xbox Series X is $469 at Woot right now. It's $30 off, which is enough of a saving to snag a couple of Xbox games in Amazon's buy one get one free sale.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $469 at Woot

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console and the machine going toe-to-toe with Sony's PS5. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. This stylish black box can run games at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second without breaking a sweat. It's our Editor's Choice console, representing the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

So, why should you pick up an Xbox Series X? In our Xbox Series X review, we called this console the "pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts." We also praised it for its high-powered specs, fast loading times, and cool design.

Packing a fast SSD, 4K resolution, and 60fps gaming, the Xbox Series X undercuts an equivalent gaming PC and has a huge library of titles. The best Xbox Series X games include triple-A hits like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and the majorly anticipated Starfield. Backwards compatibility is another highlight, and you can play a ton of classic titles going all the way back to the original Xbox.

Plus, don't forget about Xbox Game Pass — it's known as the best subscription service in gaming for good reason. You get access to a suite of games on your Xbox Series X for a low monthly fee starting at $9.99/month.

This sale will only stick around while stocks last, so make sure to snag your console while you can. If you're looking for more deals, check out our Labor Day sales coverage.