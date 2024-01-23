Act fast! One of the best foldable phones we've tested is 45% off right now

Foldable smartphones don't come cheap, with premium models like Google's Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sporting eye-watering price tags of $1,500 or more. Fortunately, as more companies get in on the foldable phone bandwagon, we're seeing more great cell phone deals on foldables that won't break the bank.

Right now you can get the Motorola Razr Plus on sale for $549 at Woot. That's $450 off and one of the best deals we've seen so far on Motorola's revamp of its old-school Razr flip phone.

The Motorola Razr Plus is one of the best foldable phones you can buy. In our Motorola Razr Plus review, we said it sets the standard for clamshell foldables and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also highlighted its long battery life (over 10 hours on a single charge), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr Plus features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

This is, frankly, an amazing deal for a surprisingly powerful phone. While the first two generations fell short, the latest Motorola Razr Plus has several quality-of-life improvements over its predecessors. The phone has full wireless charging and an independently functional second screen. It is also surprisingly small and compact with it only having a thickness of 1.5 centimeters when folded.

As for specs, the Motorola Razr Plus sports a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, a 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It isn’t the most powerful phone on the market, but for the cost, you'd be hard-pressed to find more bang for your buck. It stands strongly in the middle ground when compared to its competitors. That said, it's not without its drawbacks.

For starters, some reports have stated that it can run a bit hot, although this can be limited by the silicone case. It also does not have the best camera, at least when compared to the market standard. Finally, the microphone can be a bit muffled, but nothing too noticeable for your average user.

This kind of deal certainly doesn’t come around every day, and there is no set period when this killer sale will end. That being said, $550 for a relatively high-quality foldable phone is worth considering, especially if you're looking to see if it's worth the hype without breaking the bank.