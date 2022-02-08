Hurry! This Samsung 8K QLED TV is $1,000 off right now

Looking to make the jump to 8K? Now you can do so without breaking the bank. Samsung just dropped a huge discount on one of our best 8K TVs in their Super Sunday sale .

Right now you can get this 65” QN800A 8K QLED TV for just $2,499 at Samsung . At $1,000 off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for what was already a relatively affordable 8K TV set, so there’s no better time than now to snap one up.

Samsung 65" QN800A 8K QLED TV: was $3,499 now $2,499 @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $3,500 off its QN800A series 8K TVs with prices starting at $2,499. The QN800A is one of the best 8K TVs you can buy, and also one of the most affordable. It features Neo QLED tech, which combines quantum-dot color with mini-LED backlights. You also get a handful of AI-driven features like upscaling, audio tuning, and HDR tone mapping.

The Samsung QN800A series is one of the most affordable 8K TVs currently on the market. Amazon and Walmart also have stock of this TV at the same discount, so check there if Samsung sells out.

With high-quality visuals and sound, this TV uses a Neo Quantum Processor to upscale your shows and movies to 8K, meaning you’ll get the best quality out of everything you watch. Plus, with ultra-wide viewing angles and an anti-reflection layer, this TV looks great no matter where you sit — nor will you miss any important details.

Also note that the 65” QN900A is available for just $2,999 right now — and that’s our #1 pick for the best 8K TV . For $500 more, you’ll be able to take advantage of Object Tracking Sound Pro, Quantum HDR 64x, and smaller bezels for a sleeker look.

Want a bigger screen? Luckily, the whole range of QN800A and QN900A TV sets are discounted. The QN800A is $2,999 for a 75” set, or $3,999 for 85”. If you want the most premium model, there’s a huge $3,500 discount on the 85” QN900A.

This is one of the best President's Day TV deals we've seen ahead of the holiday, and we don't expect the discounts to stop. Keep an eye on our President's Day sales coverage to stay up to date on the best deals.