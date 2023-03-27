Hurry! This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV is over $400 off at Amazon right now

I search for TV deals every day, and it still surprises me how expensive the most premium Samsung TVs can get. However, you don't need to drop $5,000 or more on the QN900B Neo QLED — this awesome TV deal I've found comes in under a grand.

The Samsung 65-inch Q80B 4K QLED TV is $977 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV, but stock is low. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has this TV available for $999.

The Q80B is part of Samsung's 2022 range of QLED 4K TVs. It offers the premium build quality and stunning visuals you'd expect from a Samsung QLED TV, as well as powerful speakers for immersive sound when streaming movies. There's built-in Alexa voice control, Dolby Atmos support and Quantum XDR for deep, rich colors. In our Samsung Q80B QLED TV review, we said it holds its own in terms of both picture and sound. Right now, it's $420 off. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has the TV for $999.

Simply put, the Samsung Q80B QLED is an awesome TV. In our review, we called it "clear QLED winner" and deemed it to be one of the best TVs you can get in its price range.

We were seriously impressed by the brightness, viewing angles and sound on this TV. The Q80B delivered 568 nits of brightness in Standard mode and a Delta-E score of 1.7906, which is to say it's a bright TV that produces detailed pictures and vibrant colors. Upscaling is also great, and our reviewer stated that the Q80B had some of the best viewing angles he'd seen from any non-OLED TV.

The 40W Dolby Atmos speakers this TV comes with produce great sound, providing strong bass and clear dialogue. Most TVs can be improved by one of the best soundbars, but you won't be missing out much here unless you're a serious audiophile.

This is also a great TV for gamers. We measured a low lag time of 13.2ms, and there's a 120Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look sharp. HDMI 2.1 ports are included on the larger TV sizes in the Q80B lineup, but not the 50-inch model.

I can't recommend the Samsung Q80B QLED TV enough, especially at this price. For more deals, check out our March Madness TV sales coverage.