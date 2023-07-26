Hurry! This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV is $1,400 off right now

If you're shopping for a new TV, you need to pay attention. One of our best TVs has just seen a huge reduction over at Amazon.

The Samsung 65-inch QN95B QLED TV is $1,597 at Amazon right now. Not only is this a huge $1,400 off, but it's actually the same price as the 55-inch model — so you can size up at no additional cost. Best Buy currently asks $1,754 for this TV.

Samsung 65" QN95B QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN95B is the premium QLED TV to buy. It delivers stunning brightness, great color reduction and impressive cable management thanks to the Samsung OneConnect box. There's HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

Price check: $1,754 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN95B takes the spot on our best TVs list as the best QLED TV on the market. In our Samsung QN95B Neo QLED review, we said it offered "best-in-class brightness, a clever design and every feature you need from a smart TV."

QLED TVs tend to offer the best brightness of any kind of TV, and the QN95B doesn't disappoint in this regard. It reached a peak brightness of 1905.8 nits in our tests, which is stunning. And it was equally strong with color accuracy, achieving a Delta-E score of 1.2 and 99.97% coverage of the Rec 709 color gamut. Pair these results with great motion handling and powerful 4K upscaling, and you have a seriously impressive TV.

We also love the Samsung QN95B's audio setup. Object Tracking Sound meant sound effects and dialogue were clear and immersive. If you choose to augment this TV's sound with one of the best soundbars, this TV's Q-Symphony feature can pair the soundbar with the TV's speakers for even stronger audio.

If you're a gamer, the Samsung QN95B Neo QLED is definitely the TV you should buy. We think it's the best gaming TV on the market right now, thanks to its very low lag time of 9.8ms. It also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and a full suite of 4 HDMI 2.1 ports.

If you want a TV with bright, beautiful visuals, strong sound, and great gaming capabilities, the Samsung QN95B is a no-brainer purchase right now. But if you're still looking for your perfect TV, check out our TV deals coverage.