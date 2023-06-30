Hurry! Our favorite ANC buds are $50 off ahead of Prime Day

If you're travelling over the summer, you'll want to pick up a pair of the best noise-cancelling earbuds. And lucky for you, this awesome early Prime Day sale at Amazon has slashed the price of our favorite ANC buds.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are $249 at Amazon right now. It's not the lowest price I've ever seen for these earbuds (they've hit $229 in the past) but they're still a tempting purchase at $50 off their usual price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 produced a strong, balanced soundscape, handling a wide range of frequencies well. They also offer adjustable EQ to tweak the audio to your preferences, as well as some presets for quickly setting bass or treble.

As you'd expect, these earbuds' noise-cancelling capabilities are exceptional. There are 10 levels of ANC here, and our reviewer found that outside sound was almost completely blocked out at high levels. You can also use Aware Mode to hear external sounds while still enjoying your music. Being dedicated noise cancelers, the ANC can't be turned off on these earbuds — but if you were planning to use the ANC a lot anyway, it's hardly a downside.

Battery life is alright with these earbuds. You get 6 hours of playtime, which extends to 24 hours with the charging case. Rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM4 can last up to 35 hours, although you'd be trading off the QuietComfort Earbuds 2's best-in-class ANC.

