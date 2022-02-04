Hurry! New AirPods Pro just dropped to $179 at Amazon

Presidents Day sales are getting hotter than ever, meaning you can now spot epic savings on pretty much anything, including audio devices. So if you've been waiting for the perfect time to score a pair of wireless earbuds, no need to look any further.

Amazon currently has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $179. That saves you a whopping 28% off the original price, $69.01 to be exact. This deal brings these premium earbuds to the lowest price we've seen outside of Prime Day and Black Friday sales, so make sure to act fast while the stock is still there.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, with this deal taking 28% off and saving you a total of $69. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water and sweat resistance and comes with a MagSafe charging case.

As of right now, the Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and for a good reason too. The eye-catching design and great active noise cancellation make this pair of premium earbuds stand out in the sea of other competitor flagships.

In our AirPods Pro review, we we impressed with the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design for a more comfortable feel and spatial audio support. This is also a slightly newer model with the MagSafe charging case.

The AirPods Pro are perfect for everyday use, whether it's tuning into your favorite podcast or jamming to the latest hits on Spotify or Apple Music. But these flagship earbuds really shine when it comes to working out. The sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features will come in particularly handy while running.

And with Apple's H1 chip, integration with your other Apple devices will be easier than ever. And there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds should last around 5 hours on a charge, which in retrospect isn't that long. However, if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 24 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is one of the best AirPods Pro deals you're likely to see outside of the big sales events. So we recommend acting fast before this offer expires.

