Hurry! MacBook Air M2 just crashed to lowest price ever on Best Buy

Mid-August is here and while there are plenty of back to school sales still underway, one deal is especially noteworthy.

For a limited time, My Best Buy Plus members can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2/256GB) on sale for just $899. That's $200 off and the cheapest price I've ever seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air. Here's the caveat — you have to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member to get this price. My Best Buy Plus costs $49/year, whereas My Best Buy Total costs $179/year. (Read our guide to My Best Buy memberships).

MacBook Air (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $949 @ Best Buy

Non-member price: If you prefer not to join, you can still get the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for just $949, which is its second-lowest price ever. Note: You can join My Best Buy's free membership to get free shipping on this purchase and future purchases at Best Buy. All that's required is an e-mail to sign up. You can sign up via this link.

My Best Buy: join from $0 @ Best Buy

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

The Plus plan is the tier I'd recommend and here's why. B&H Photo has the laptop on sale for $949, which again is an epic price. However, I'd rather spend $949 at Best Buy ($899 for the laptop) and an extra $49/year for My Best Buy Plus. This way you'll get the laptop and one year of Best Buy's membership. (You can cancel when your membership is up). Labor Day sales are around the corner and I have no doubt Best Buy will offer more member-only deals in the future.

As for the laptop itself, we think the MacBook Air M2 is the best laptop on the market right now for the majority of people. Just take a look at our MacBook Air M2 review to see why.

In the GeekBench 5.4 test, the scored 1,932 for single-core and 8,919 for multi-core performance. This runs circles around most Windows laptops, and the MacBook Air M2 blazes through everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming video. Granted, it's not as fast as the MacBook Pro M2, but for most people we're confident that the MacBook Air M2 will serve your needs well.

It also has incredible battery life. If you've ever run short of battery life during your day, it's almost guaranteed not to be a problem with this laptop — we got 14 hours and 6 minutes of battery life out of our unit. There are a couple of downsides to the MacBook Air M2. The notch on the display can be distracting. And you can only connect one external monitor.