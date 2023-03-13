Hurry! Apple Watch 8 just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon

Big savings on top Apple products are popular all year round, and while we’re currently in between major sales events, Amazon is still offering an epic discount on one of the best smartwatches you can buy.

For a limited time, the Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) is on sale for $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $70 saving compared to its list price of $399, and it’s the lowest price ever for this latest generation Apple Watch.

This is easily one of the best Apple Watch deals you can score right now and is available on the device in two color options: Midnight Black and Product Red.

You’ll need to be quick as Amazon is already flashing a low-stock warning. However, don’t worry if the retailer sells out before you’ve had a chance to secure your discounted Apple Watch 8, we’re also seeing the same deal at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Plus, the electronics retailer is offering this reduced price on additional color options.

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy currently offers the same deal (opens in new tab) and in more color options.

The Apple Watch 8 is currently our top pick for the best smartwatch you can buy. That’s because it offers a range of new features including a skin temperature sensor for period/sleep tracking, a new crash detection feature, and the long-requested Apple Watch low power mode.

This can stretch the device’s battery life to a lengthy 36 hours - ideal if you’ll be away from a charger for an extended period of time.

In our Apple Watch 8 review , we were very impressed with these new additions but noted “the design and watchOS 9 are what really make Series 8 shine.” And the larger edge-to-edge display continues to wow us to this very day. The full QWERTY shouldn’t be overlooked either as it makes sending messages a total breeze.

Sure, the Apple Watch 8 isn’t quite as revolutionary as the flagship Apple Watch Ultra , but unless you’re a serious outdoor adventurer that needs tech that can withstand mountainous treks and rock climbing, the Series 8 remains the best Apple Watch for most people.

If you’ve got a larger wrist, then you might want to consider the Apple Watch 8 45mm model which is currently on sale for $359 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).