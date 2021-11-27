Hurry! AirPods 3 just hit record low price in early Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are starting early, which means now's the best time to hunt for great headphones sales, especially for Apple's flagship products. So if you've got your eye on a pair of Apple's wireless earbuds, we've got good news for you.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149. The actual deal takes an additional $20 off at checkout. That also makes it the lowest price we've seen since launch day. Be sure to act fast, though, as AirPods Cyber Monday deals sell out fast.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal brings Apple's latest earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). Save $20 at checkout.

The Apple AirPods 3 easily beat some of the best wireless earbuds available and are an optimal choice for those who seek headphones with balanced audio and a comfortable build without breaking the bank.

In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we were impressed with the spatial audio support, Adaptive EQ and an improved ergonomic design. However, unlike the AirPods Pro, the 3rd gen AirPods don't have Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode. Nevertheless, overall, the AirPods 3 deliver a solid audio performance, thanks to the new upgraded features.

While the AirPods 3 make a perfect choice for everyday use, these earbuds really shine when it comes to fitness. The sweat resistance and hands-free Siri features are bound to come in handy while running or in the gym.

And thanks to Apple's H1 chip, integration with your other Apple devices is easier than ever. So there's no need to go through the hassle of going into your Bluetooth settings every time.

These earbuds will last around 6 hours on a charge, a major improvement compared to the 2nd-gen AirPods. And if your wireless case is fully charged, you can safely leave your house knowing that it will add up to 30 hours of juice throughout the day.

This is one of the best AirPods deals you're likely to see around this time of the year, so we recommend acting fast before this offer ends. In the meantime, check out our Apple Cyber Monday deals hub for more savings.