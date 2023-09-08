Huge Amazon weekend sale — here’s the 13 deals I’d buy

Hi, everybody! Labor Day has come and gone, but there's no need to fear. Amazon is showing up this weekend with a bunch of awesome deals that have me seriously tempted to hit purchase.
Right now the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV is just $1,699 at Amazon, which is a huge $900 off its original asking price. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed, and it would be an incredible addition to my living room — or yours.
As I write this article, I have to endure the sounds of workmen drilling outside. It really has me wanting to pick up a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones to soothe my woes. Luckily, the best noise cancellers we've tested are on sale for $50 off their usual price — the Bose 700 are $329 at Amazon.
LG C3 65" 4K OLED: was $2,599 now $1,699 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
Price check: $1,699 w/ mounting @ LG | $1,699 @ Best Buy
Bose 700: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon
The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, a 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model, with excellent performance, epic battery life and a stunning display.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,299 @ Best Buy
Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right now at Amazon this top-class streaming stick is more than half-off and is available for just $26, which is just $2 shy of its lowest price ever.
Echo Pop + Free Smart Bulb: $39 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and right now you can get a Sengled Matter Smart Bulb with it for free. In our Echo Pop review, we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.
Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display and an improved main camera that's great in low light. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Price check: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung | $399 @ Best Buy
PS5, Xbox and Switch games: buy 1 get 1 free @ Amazon
Amazon's "buy 1 get 1 free" promotional sale on various PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games is still running. While the biggest releases of 2023 aren't included, there are still plenty of worthwhile picks. Just add two eligible games to your Amazon shopping cart, and the cheaper one will be free when you checkout. Even better, you can mix and match across platforms.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $309 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new skin temperature sensor for sleep and cycle tracking. It also sports new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which leverages the wearable's improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $96 @ Amazon
Lowest Price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon
This Galaxy Watch 5 boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped-back look in a range of pastel colors. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever of $179.
8.3" iPad mini 6: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad in line with the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, its 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity mean it can compete with the rest of Apple's lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad, saying it is sneakily one of the best tablets Apple makes.
Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $499 @ Best Buy
Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
Lowest price: The Sony SRS-XB100 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we praised its strong sound quality, portable design, and long battery life. It offers a playback range of 131 feet and is IP67 rated against sun, sand, rain and accidental submersion. The Sony SRS-XB100 is at its lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $49 @ Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.