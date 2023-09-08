Huge Amazon weekend sale — here’s the 13 deals I’d buy

Hi, everybody! Labor Day has come and gone, but there's no need to fear. Amazon is showing up this weekend with a bunch of awesome deals that have me seriously tempted to hit purchase.

Right now the LG 65-inch C3 4K OLED TV is just $1,699 at Amazon, which is a huge $900 off its original asking price. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed, and it would be an incredible addition to my living room — or yours.

As I write this article, I have to endure the sounds of workmen drilling outside. It really has me wanting to pick up a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones to soothe my woes. Luckily, the best noise cancellers we've tested are on sale for $50 off their usual price — the Bose 700 are $329 at Amazon.

Bose 700: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $26 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right now at Amazon this top-class streaming stick is more than half-off and is available for just $26, which is just $2 shy of its lowest price ever.

Echo Pop + Free Smart Bulb: $39 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest Alexa speaker made by Amazon, and right now you can get a Sengled Matter Smart Bulb with it for free. In our Echo Pop review , we said the Echo Pop sounds great for a speaker of its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

PS5, Xbox and Switch games: buy 1 get 1 free @ Amazon

Amazon's "buy 1 get 1 free" promotional sale on various PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch games is still running. While the biggest releases of 2023 aren't included, there are still plenty of worthwhile picks. Just add two eligible games to your Amazon shopping cart, and the cheaper one will be free when you checkout. Even better, you can mix and match across platforms.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $309 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new skin temperature sensor for sleep and cycle tracking. It also sports new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which leverages the wearable's improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

Price check: $329 @ Best Buy

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $96 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review , we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

This Galaxy Watch 5 boasts a suite of Google Watch OS functionality and extra Samsung features. Benefit from advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, daily workout memory and more. And despite being excellent for fitness, the Watch 5 performs brilliantly as a smartwatch with longer-lasting battery life and a clean stripped-back look in a range of pastel colors. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever of $179.

8.3" iPad mini 6: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad in line with the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, its 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity mean it can compete with the rest of Apple's lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad, saying it is sneakily one of the best tablets Apple makes.

