Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder predictions — trade-ins, credits and more

We're less than a day away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. Although Samsung has yet to confirm what we'll see at Wednesday's keynote, we're all but certain it'll unveil the new Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. That means the first Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals are just around the corner.

Although pricing is unconfirmed, we expect Samsung to keep its new flagships at their current $799, $999 and $1,199 prices. Likewise, we expect the first Galaxy S24 preorder deals to begin the minute Samsung unveils its new phones.

If you're certain you're upgrading to one of Samsung's new devices, right now Samsung is offering a free $50 credit and $970 trade-in credit if you reserve early. That's $1,020 off and quite likely one of the best early deals we''ll see. Just keep in mind that this offer expires Wednesday afternoon ahead of the 1 p.m. ET start of Galaxy Unpacked.

Although carriers have yet to confirm their Galaxy S24 preorder deals, it's easy to predict what we could see based on last year's S23 discounts. Discounts will likely range from free with trade-in to up to $1,000 off with eligible data plans. So below we've listed our preorder predictions along with a preorder deal you can get right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy S24 preorders: free $50 credit + $970 off @ Samsung

Last chance! We're just hours away from the launch of the new Galaxy S24 lineup and Samsung is now taking Galaxy S24 preorders. If you reserve now, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit when you preorder and purchase a new Galaxy device. You'll also get $970 in trade-in credit. This deal ends at the start of Wednesday's keynote at 1 p.m. (ET).

Galaxy S24 preorder deal predictions

Galaxy S24 preorders: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + $100 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy typically offers the same preorder deals as carriers. However, the retailer sweetens the pot by throwing in a $50 or $100 Best Buy gift card with your phone purchase. Other freebies could include a complimentary month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Galaxy S24 preorders: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

We predict new and existing AT&T customers will be able to score a free Galaxy 24 when they trade-in an old Galaxy phone. Last year, carriers also offered a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Galaxy S24 preorders: free w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon typically offers aggressive preorder deals on day one. Expect to get Samsung's new phone for free with trade-in of an old phone. It's likely Verizon's deals will include a free storage upgrade as well.

Galaxy S24 preorders: free gift card @ Amazon

Amazon doesn't offer the steep discounts typically associated with carrier deals. However, it's one of the best retailers for unlocked deals. Expect to get free earbuds or up to a $150 Amazon gift card for free when you preorder your Galaxy S24. Plus, you'll likely get a free storage upgrade with your purchase.

Galaxy S24 preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

We predict T-Mobile will offer various Galaxy S24 preorder deals. In the past, we've seen T-Mobile offer new phones for free when you add a line on its Go5G data plan, trade-in an older phone, or sign up for Go5G Plus. You can expect smaller discounts when you open a new line.

Galaxy S24 — rumored specs

One of the biggest Galaxy S24 predictions suggests that Samsung will integrate AI into its Galaxy S24 devices, taking a page from Google's current Pixel phones. Samsung's new phones will reportedly be able to summarize documents, translate conversations and help you compose e-mails, among other capabilities.

On the hardware front, rumors indicate that the Galaxy S24 lineup could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature an optimized version of the same chipset.

Camera-wise, rumors have been quiet. It's expected that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will feature the same 50MP main cameras found on their predecessors. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP main camera will also make its way onto the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the new phone expected to get an upgraded telephoto lens with higher resolution.