Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover for just $599 in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals season means the chance to save money on all the pricey tech you’ve been eyeing for a while, but couldn’t quite justify spending so much on. Tech like Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7.

Right now the Surface Pro 7 is on sale for $599 at Best Buy. That’s $360 off the normal $959 price, and even includes the black Type Cover, which would normally cost $130 by itself.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB) w/ Type Cover: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

If you don't mind slightly less storage space, then we recommend checking out this Platinum model. This configuration is perfect for students, featuring an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. You'll get the Type Cover included, too.

While the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has been superseded by the newer and more powerful Surface Pro 8, there’s still a lot to like about this tablet-meets-laptop. It has a sharp display, ample power, and still offers a versatile option for people who don’t always want a full laptop experience.

This model features Intel’s Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD space. That’s all packed into a 12.3-inch touchscreen tablet, with a 3:2 aspect ratio for better multitasking support.

This model also packs in 4G LTE connectivity, features two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and comes bundled with Microsoft’s Type keyboard cover to offer that laptop-like experience.

It doesn’t come running Windows 11 right out of the box, but it does have the full version of Windows 10 included. And that means you can take advantage of the free upgrade to Microsoft’s latest OS when it rolls out to you.