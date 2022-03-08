Get a Fire TV Stick from just $19 right now — plus a free Sling TV trial

If you're looking to upgrade your TV setup (cutting the cord perhaps?) — then grabbing a Fire TV stick is a great way to do so.

Right now, Fire TV devices start from just $19 on Amazon, so you can start streaming without spending a fortune. This deal is even better at the moment, as you'll get a free 14-day trial of Sling TV with your Fire TV Stick purchase.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available, and right now it's down to just $29 in this Amazon sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. At $50 off, it's at its lowest price ever.

So which Fire TV device should you buy? If you have an older TV, or are looking to upgrade a TV in a kids room or guest room, the Fire TV Stick Lite is an easy choice. It doesn't stream in 4K, but if it isn't your main TV or you have a 1080p set, this won't be a problem. Best of all, this stick is super affordable at just $19.

If you do want to take advantage of 4K visuals, then spend an extra $10 on the Fire TV Stick 4K. This device also comes with an improved remote, with volume controls and a power button.

Want a streaming device and a smart speaker in one? Then the Amazon Fire TV Cube is for you. You'll be able to control all your Alexa devices with this smart speaker and also stream 4K HDR content straight to your TV. Performance is also impressive with this device, as everything loads notably faster than other Fire TV devices.

This promo ends March 19th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Looking for more discounts? Check out our Amazon deals coverage for the best sales coming from this retailer.