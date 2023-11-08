Fitbit’s best-looking fitness tracker just dropped to $79 ahead of Black Friday

If you’re in the market for a fashionable fitness-tracking device, consider the Fitbit Luxe , a petite tracker with plenty of features aimed at monitoring workouts, sleep and more. It’s currently available for just $79 ahead of Black Friday, the lowest price we’ve seen.

While most Fitbit models under $150 are plastic, the Luxe sports a polished stainless steel case, so it handles and looks more like a piece of jewelry than a tech wearable. Wrist candy or not, it’s packed with technology to balance out the good looks .

Fitbit Luxe — classy & capable

While some brands, like G-Shock, have embraced the concept of fitness trackers that don’t look like fitness trackers, there aren’t a lot of classy-looking tracking devices out there.

The Oura Ring 3 certainly fits the bill — and I find the Whoop 4.0 to be pretty cool-looking too. But those two are oddball outliers: One is a ring and the other has no screen.

Bing bling, baby. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Enter the Fitbit Luxe. Similar in size to the (also) budget-friendly Fitbit Inspire 3, the Luxe boasts a color touchscreen, sleep and stress monitoring functions, and the ability to track 20 different physical activities. There's no GPS, but the device keeps tabs on a user's heart rate, steps taken, burned calories, and more.

Best of all? It doesn’t scream out “Hey, I’m tracking my health and fitness goals,” not that there's anything wrong with that. The metal hardware on the strap is an especially nice touch.

Fitbit Luxe early Black Friday deal

Fitbit Luxe: was $100 now $79 @ Best Buy

With a lightweight design and a petite footprint, the Luxe is a great choice for smaller wrists. It’s also super-easy to operate, thanks to a small but responsive color touchscreen. Sleep and fitness tracking functions are uncomplicated and accurate. Plus, you can score this deal in a variety of fancy finishes, including my personal favorite, Soft Gold.

