Fire TV Sticks from just $18 in this epic Amazon sale

Whether you're looking to catch up on the best movies of 2021 or binge-watch the TV shows already making a splash in 2022, a Fire TV Stick is the ideal way to stream your favorite movies and shows. These nifty devices turn any television into a streaming hub, and right now Amazon is offering money off every single mode including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Right now, the Fire TV stick 4K Max is $39 at Amazon. That's $15 off its regular retail price of $49, and only $5 more than its all-time low price. The sale isn't exclusive to this model either. The Fire TV Stick 4K is $29, the standard Fire TV Stick is $19 and the streamlined Fire TV Stick Lite is $18. Whichever model fits your needs and budget, you're getting an excellent deal here.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $39 @ Amazon

The all-new Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is included in this sale. It's the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. It's not an essential upgrade, but it's worth the extra $10 compared to the regular Fire TV Stick 4K.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available and right now it's down to just $29 in this Amazon sale. It offers 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it still a very capable streaming device. If you don't have a 4K display, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice controlled remote.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range, and while it doesn't offer 4K Ultra HD support and it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Any of these sticks will do the job if you just want easy access to your streaming platform of choice, but if you want top-notch performance then the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the device to go with.

It's one of the best streaming devices on the market right now. In our review, we were impressed by its excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation and rich app selection. The slim, unobtrusive stick hides behind your TV in an HDMI port.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams 4K HDR content beautifully — and quickly. Plus, we love that its remote sports a new Live TV button. This jumps you straight to the customizable Live TV section of Fire TV OS, which you can link to popular cord-cutter services.

Every single model of Fire TV stick comes with an Alexa remote for easy voice navigation. Not to mention the remote can be programmed to control your TV as well, which is super handy as nobody wants to keep track of multiple remote. (Note: the Fire TV Stick Lite doesn't include TV controls).

Don't worry about having access to all your preferred content either, the Fire TV store offers just about every app that's out there, so you can stream all the Netflix, Disney Plus and (of course) Prime Video shows and original movies you want.