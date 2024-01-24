Epic Super Bowl TV deal slashes nearly $1,000 off the TCL QM8 — one of the best TVs we've tested

Not mere weeks following the announcement of TCL’s 2024 TV lineup and its most beloved model from yesteryear, the TCL QM8 4K Mini-LED TV, is seeing some meteoric price drops on Amazon. Is there anything else more tantalizing than a 65-inch Mini LED TV at a little under $1,000?

Right now you can get the TCL 85-inch QM8 4K QLED TV on sale for $1,798 at Amazon. The QM8 is marked as TCL’s flagship model from 2023 and leverages some serious firepower in terms of its varied features, main among them being a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It might not be anywhere on the level of LG’s C4 OLED, but the TCL QM8 still offers incredible picture quality and features packaged in a neat budget price — now of which is even more appealing.

TCL QM8 85" Mini-LED TV: was $2,799 now $1,798 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The TCL QM8 is one of the display company's best TVs, leveraging some awesome specs for a well-rounded experience few can complain about. The QM8 offers a 120Hz refresh rate for impeccable gaming, up to as much as 240 via VRR, in tandem with both DTS Virtual: X and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with WiFi 6 and Google TV OS, so all of your favorite content can be found and played straight from the device. In our TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV review, we said it's one of the brightest TVs we've tested and a great value.

75" for $1,298 ($1,001 off)

65" for $898 ($801 off)

Although TCL isn’t exactly known for making the most technologically advanced displays on the market, the QM8 begs to differ. It leverages a Full Array Ultra Local Dimming panel based on the company’s Mini-LED Ultra backlight technology, allowing the display to hit some impeccable darks thanks to over 2,300 dimming zones. It can also hit as much as 2,000 nits of peak brightness, not exactly the 5,000 nits offered by the Hisense 98UX, but close enough.

The TCL QM8 comes in four main sizes, though the current deals on Amazon only span from the 85-inch model to the 65-inch model. These TVs use built-in Google TV as their main operating systems (OS), gifting them a ton of leeway when it comes to watching various shows and movies, or even casting content from alternative devices, like your brand new Samsung Galaxy S24.

To make this Mini-LED TV stand out even more in terms of its underlying features is its 120Hz panel — one that can hit as much as 240Hz VRR through the use of Game Accelerator. Of course, the QM8 is built on TCL’s AIPQ 3.0 cipset, which uses a deep learning AI for various automatic settings, like brightness levels and sound — though don’t expect anything as grand as seen on Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup.

As for sound, the QM8 comes equipped with a 2.1 channel 40W speaker that also supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X. Beyond that, TCL’s magnum opus of 2023 has a connectivity suite sporting 2 HDMI 2.0 ports alongside 2 additional 2.1 HDMI ports, making it far outclass many of the newer OLED options coming in 2024.

With sales prices dropping the TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV into the $1,000s mark, it’s the perfect time to get one of the best TVs from 2023 ahead of the Super Bowl. But, maybe Mini-LED just isn’t it — check out our best Super Bowl OLED TV deals to witness the Big Game on a next-gen panel at (hopefully) previous-gen prices.