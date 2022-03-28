Easter decorations for your home — best deals and sales

Easter is less than a month away. That means now is the time to buy Easter decorations for your home. From flowers to bunny-shaped chocolates, there are countless Easter decorations you can purchase for every room in your home.

As a reminder, Easter is on Sunday, April 17. That leaves you about three weeks to make your purchases and deck your house in Easter decor. Currently, you'll find a few sales at retailers like Wayfair, Amazon, and Overstock. If you're looking for edible Easter decorations — we've also listed deals on Easter chocolates, flowers, and more.

Easter Sweets Collection: from $34 @ Flora 2000

This gift box includes an assortment of sweets and chocolates from Lindt, Ghirardelli, and more. It includes chocolate truffles, jelly beans, madeleine cakes, and a milk chocolate bunny.

Personalized Easter Pillowcase: $29 @ Wayfair

This polka dot Easter pillowcase can be personalized with the name of your choosing. It features a bunny face wearing a flowered crown and "Hoppy Easter" written below the image. It fits any standard or queen size pillow.

Easter Burlap Banner: was $9 now $8 @ Amazon

Perfect for just about any room in your home, this Easter-themed banner includes an Easter banner and bunny/carrot banner. Each flag measures 7 inches in length and 5.1 inches in width. Both banners are pre-strung, so all you need to do is hang them in your home. Click the on-page digital coupon box to save 10% and drop the price to $8.99 at checkout.

Inflatable Easter Bunny: was $43 now $39 @ Overstock

Easter decorations aren't just for the inside of your house. This inflatable Easter bunny stands 4 feet tall and greets all your guests with his friendly smile. It includes everything required for outdoor setup.

Easter flowers: deals from @ 1-800-Flowers

From sweets to Easter decor for your home, 1-800-Flowers has a wide array of Easter decorations ready to ship for the holiday. Pictured is the Easter Bunny Blooms, which includes an adorable bunny with a pink rose plant that's ready to bloom. It also includes an assortment of jelly beans.

Easter Dessert Plates (Set of 24): for $12 @ Wayfair

Make your Easter dinner extra festive with these disposable Easter dessert plates. Each plate is made of paper and measures 7 inches in diameter.

Easter Egg Yard Stakes: for $30 @ Overstock

Create the ultimate Easter egg hunt with these Easter Egg Yard Stakes. This set of three wooden signs will add a splash of color to your front or backyard. These outdoor Easter decorations can be used as stakes or leaning signs.

Front Door Easter Wreath: was $25 now $23 @ Amazon

Who says wreaths are just for Christmas? This 20-inch, bunny-shaped Easter wreath is the perfect Easter decoration for your home. It includes 20 warm LED lights and a pastel faux artificial floral cottontail. It's powered by CR2 batteries (included).

Easter flowers: from $34 @ Teleflora

Teleflora has a wide array or Easter flowers on sale from $34. The florist has bouquets, lilies, and baskets available from $34. Pictured is the Tulip Treasure from $69.