Best Easter gifts 2022 — chocolates, candy and more

Easter is only a few weeks away, so don't delay if you're looking to pick up some of the best Easter gifts for your loved ones. We've taken the headache out of searching and have compiled some great gift ideas that'll bring the smiles this spring.

Keep reading for our top Easter gift picks — and check out our list of Easter decorations deals to kit your home out in the best gear.

Best Easter gifts right now

Best Easter gifts — candy

5 Lindt Mini Gold Bunnies: $9 @ Amazon

5 Lindt Mini Gold Bunnies: $9 @ Amazon
This set of 5 chocolate bunnies come wrapped in pretty golden foil, and look just as good as they taste. They'd work well as decor you can eat once Easter Sunday arrives.

Brach's Classic Jelly Beans: $18 @ Amazon

Brach's Classic Jelly Beans: $18 @ Amazon
Not a fan of chocolate eggs? Jelly beans are the next best thing. The beans come in 8 different flavors, and are super colorful. You can also use them to decorate cupcakes and other Easter desserts, and they'll look just like little Easter eggs.

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs: $20 @ Amazon

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs: $20 @ Amazon
These yummy peanut butter easter eggs are $20 for a pack of 60, so they're perfect for a family egg hunt. They're all individually packaged.

Ferrero Rocher Collection: $13 @ Amazon

Ferrero Rocher Collection: $13 @ Amazon
Possibly some of the tastiest chocolates around, get a box of Ferrero Rocher if you really want to spoil a loved one this Easter. If you want them all year round (we don't blame you,) you can save $0.70 by signing up to subscribe and save.

Peeps Variety Pack: $14 @ Amazon

Peeps Variety Pack: $14 @ Amazon
You can't have Easter without Peeps, and this deal gets you 50 yummy marshmallow puffs in 5 different colors. Too many Peeps for you? You can get a box of 4 for $1 at Target.

Marvel Easter egg hunt: $5 @ Five Below

Marvel Easter egg hunt: $5 @ Five Below
Celebrate Easter with your favorite Marvel characters, from Iron Man to Groot. This set contains 16 eggs, and each one is filled with Avengers-themed candy.

Best Easter gifts — toys

Build-A-Bear Rainbow Peep: was $24 now $21 @ Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Rainbow Peep: was $24 now $21 @ Build-A-Bear
If you love Peeps, this rainbow plush bunny will be right at home alongside the rest of your Easter decor. You can buy it pre-stuffed, or buy the plush unstuffed and take it to a Build-A-Bear store to stuff it in person. We'd also be remiss not to mention the set of Peeps pyjamas you can dress your bunny up in if you so choose.

EggMazing Mini Easter Egg Decorator: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

EggMazing Mini Easter Egg Decorator: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
This super-popular toy makes Easter eggs even more fun, and is a great family activity. Simply pop an egg inside and use the included markers to color and decorate the egg as it spins around and around.

Set of 24 Play-Doh easter eggs: was $21 now $19 @ Amazon

Set of 24 Play-Doh easter eggs: was $21 now $19 @ Amazon
These colorful eggs are filled with Play-Doh in 13 different shades, which makes them a perfect Easter basket stuffer. After they've hunted down all the eggs, kids will be able to have fun modeling chicks and bunnies.

Easter E-Gift Card: from $1 @ Amazon

Easter E-Gift Card: from $1 @ Amazon
Just can't decide what to get? You can't go wrong with a gift card, and this E-Gift comes adorned with a cute Easter design. You can load it up with any amount you choose and it'll be sent to your recipient's inbox.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide covering the latest tech news and specializing in deals content and how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices and headphones to games and software. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art. 
