Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is $50 off at Walmart for Cyber Monday

If you’re looking for a rare Cyber Monday deal , the hunt stops here.

Some Dyson products just never seem to go on sale, even at peak times of the year. But right now, you can get the Dyson Corrale hair straightener for just $449 at Walmart . It’s one of the best Cyber Monday appliance deals that we’ve seen.

If you're a huge fan of Dyson, then we've also found some of the Dyson air purifiers on sale — check out our Cyber Monday air purifier deals for all the details.

It’s hard to find discounts on some Dyson products, so it’s exciting when they do show up. You can save $50 on the Dyson Corrale hair straightener right now at Walmart. These straighteners self-adjust to the correct temperature and the cordless design makes using them a breeze.

The Dyson Corrale hair straighteners are an impressive piece of equipment — they shape themselves around your hair as you straighten it, greatly reducing the damage and strain on your hair. Plus, the straighteners self-adjust to the correct temperature for your hair type (although you can set the basic temperature yourself to 330°F, 365°F, or 410°F). You’ll even get a travel case included with your purchase.

A saving of $50 is great for these straighteners, but you can also get them refurbished from Dyson for an even lower price. Right now, the Dyson Corrale hair straighteners are $349 refurbished, which will save you an extra $75 on top of the $50 discount that’s available at Walmart. You’ll get a 1-year warranty on refurbished products bought from Dyson, so you can purchase them worry-free.