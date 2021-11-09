Blue Yeti Black Friday deal knocks best microphone under $100

Looking to start a podcast, record music or just sound better on video calls? This Blue Yeti Black Friday deal is one you won't want to miss. A slew of Black Friday deals have already started rolling out on major retailers, and this sale knocks this excellent microphone down to a very affordable price.

Right now the Blue Yeti USB mic is just $99 at Amazon in multiple colors. With this great deal, you can get our top pick among the best microphones for $30 off.

Blue Yeti USB Mic": was $129 now $99 @ Amazon Blue Yeti USB Mic": was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Our No. 1 microphone features four pickup patterns, which produce clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound. The unique design allows you to pivot and position the mic to optimize recording.

Even though it's been around for a decade, Blue Yeti remains a favorite among podcasters, Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians. As our Blue Yeti review notes, the mic allows you to record audio in cardioid, stereo, omnidirectional or bidirectional modes. Not all mics offer multiple audio patterns, and even fewer of them do a good job switching among them. Whichever option you choose, the sound quality is fantastic.

The Yeti is one of the best microphones for a reason. Its solid, durable build quality will last for years, even with rough handling and travel, which makes it a good investment. The controls for volume, gain and mute are easy to access (crucial when you need to cough or take a sip of water while recording). And the mic works seamlessly with either PC or Mac. Just plug and record!

More sales are popping up all the time, so keep tabs on the biggest discounts by visiting our main Black Friday deals page.