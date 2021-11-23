Black Friday Xbox Wireless Controller sale takes up to $25 off a range of color options

Now that Black Friday deals are upon us, it's the best time of the year to finally get those extra controllers, accessories and games to complete your Xbox experience. Right now, Walmart has deals that you should run and get before they're gone.

A bunch of official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers are on sale, and that includes the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller for $49. With a savings of $25, this model is hitting limited availability.

Take it from me, who bought it at $75, this controller is too cool to let slip by due to the words "limited edition." You might say it looks like it was made from unicorn parts, but that's the appeal. Oh, and you also get bonus content for Forza Horizon 5, including a Forza edition car, cosmetic item and victory emote. I bought this controller and I don't even play Forza.

Want something more neutral? The white Xbox Wireless Controller is also at $49 as is the Electric Volt model (both $10 off). These are some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals for gamers we've seen.

The most stylish (at least in our opinion) Xbox Wireless Controller, the Forza Horizon 5 controller is exceptionally rare. It's currently sold out at Amazon and Best Buy, but Walmart has it on sale. Going in and out of availability.

You can still save cash on a new controller without going for an over-the-top color scheme. Works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and Android.

This blue hue is another nice option, available at Amazon right now. Connects via wireless and USB-C, supports AA batteries for power. 2x AA batteries included.

Midway between the flourish of colors in the Forza controller and the neutral white, the Electric Volt controller is a shock of lime. Works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and Android.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is fully compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and it’s also one of the best PC gaming controllers available. Because these models are all on sale for the same $49, you won't be penalized for your choice of style.

Beyond its transparent yellow finish (the first of its kind), the Forza 5 controller has some neat aesthetic differences from other Xbox controllers that you may not see clearly in photos. For example, you've got custom bottom and side dimple-grip patterns that draw inspiration from performance-car steering wheels.

If you’re looking for more gaming deals in the coming weeks, be sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals hub for the latest holiday savings on all things Xbox.