Black Friday laptop deal: Snag this Core i5 Windows 11 laptop for just $379 now

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop running the latest Windows 11 software, we have good news. Retailers are already offering Black Friday deals from all the major brands, including HP.

Right now Walmart has the HP 15 for just $379. Amazon is selling the same laptop with Windows 10 for $534, so you're saving $155 on a system with good specs, like a Core i5 processor and 256GB of storage.

This 15-inch laptop is a steal for $379. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's one of the least expensive Windows 11 laptops we've seen on sale from any retailer.

This HP laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and comes in a Natural Silver aluminum chassis. It packs an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Windows 11 Home is also part of the package. Though large due to the 15.6-inch display, it’s still fine to carry around wherever you go.

We think this HP laptop is ideal for working, browsing the web, conference calls and watching YouTube videos and other streaming content. It’s not powerful enough for high-end gaming but you can get away with playing some casual titles. The large 15.6-inch display ensures you’ll see everything as clearly as possible.

Other highlights of this HP laptop include an HD webcam, HP QuickDrop wireless file sharing and quick charging that's rated to get you 50% in 45 minutes. You should expect about 7.5 hours of battery life between charges.

Overall, this HP laptop is a good Black Friday deal if you're looking for a well equipped machine for work and play for an affordable price. See our Black Friday laptop deals hub for more great sales.